PNP chief to new police captains: The real work begins now

NEWLY graduated cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Silang-Maglaon Class of 2026 were formally welcomed into active service during the Donning of Ranks and Badge of Honor Ceremony held at Camp Crame on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

In his keynote message, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reminded the graduates that their transition from the academy to the field marks the beginning of real-world responsibilities.

He urged the 326 new police captains to prove themselves worthy of the badge they now carry, stressing that their graduation from the academy is not a finish line but a symbol of entry into the “true world of service,” where every decision has real consequences and directly impacts public safety.

“Today, you step in the service. This is the moment when your dreams put on a uniform, when your sacrifices take shape in the rank you now wear and wear your names begin to carry responsibility for greater than yourself,” he said.

“You stand here proud, accomplished and ready but let me clear. This is not the finish line. This is where the real journey begins beyond the gates of the academy ay ang tunay na mundo ng serbisyo. Hindi na ito simulation, hindi na ito training exercise, hindi na ito controlled environment. This is where decisions are real, where consequences are immediate and where the lives of the people will depend on you,” he added.

Nartatez also acknowledged that mistakes are inevitable, but underscored the importance of accountability and growth.

Of the 326 graduates, 230 are male and 96 are female.

The new police officers will be deployed across various units nationwide.

A total of 50 personnel will join the Special Action Force (SAF), while others have been assigned to different Police Regional Offices (PROs): 26 to PRO 1, 27 to PRO 9, 34 to PRO 10, 32 to PRO 11, 29 to PRO 12, 37 to PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, 27 to PRO Caraga, 22 to PRO Mimaropa, and 42 to the Negros Island Region.

The distribution reflects the PNP’s continued effort to strengthen its presence across key regions, particularly in areas requiring heightened security and law enforcement operations.

As they take on their new roles, the Silang-Maglaon Class of 2026 has been reminded to uphold not only the honor of their institution but also the trust of the Filipino people. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)