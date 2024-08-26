PNP chief to Quiboloy political backers: Advise compliance with law

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil urged the “political backers” of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) fugitive leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to advise him to adhere to the rule of law and to address the accusations against him through the proper legal channels.

In a statement amid the ongoing search for Quiboloy in the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City, which started dawn of Saturday, August 24, Marbil said that as a nation, “we are all bound by the rule of law, and we must uphold these principles without exception.”

“This matter transcends legal obligations; it serves as a testament to the principle that no one is above the law,” he said.

“Quiboloy's political backers and benefactors understand well that obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive or being complicit in such actions are serious offenses. Their support must underscore the necessity for clarity and responsibility in this situation,” he added.

The top cop said the KOJC members and supporters should align their actions with the teachings of the Bible, particularly in respecting and submitting to lawful authority.

“The law applies equally to all, and any attempt to evade justice undermines the very foundation of our society. I encourage KOJC members to act by their faith and to refrain from allowing themselves to be used in ways that contravene the rule of law,” he said.

Marbil vowed to remain steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law fairly and justly, ensuring that justice is served for all.

He also expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the KOJC who died of heart attack amid the ongoing operation.

“It is important to clarify that this incident was isolated and had no direct connection to the operation itself,” Marbil added.

Over 2,000 heavily armed men led by Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Director, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, trooped to the KOJC compound but they failed to find Quiboloy and his co-accused as of Monday morning, August 26.

Quiboloy and five other KOJC officials have a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse in relation to the complaints of former KOJC members.

Quiboloy’s supporters gathered in front of the KOJC compound on Sunday, August 25, protesting the “abusive” police operations.

Quiboloy appointed former President Rodrigo Duterte as the new administrator of KOJC properties following the issuance of arrest warrants against him.

Duterte earlier slammed the government over the ongoing police operations, saying the country “has never been in a more tragic state.”

He tagged the incident as “political harassment, persecution, violence and abuse of authority.”

Vice President Sara Duterte also “vehemently condemned” the “gross abuse of police power” in relation to the KOJC operation, “which led to the harassment of religious worshipers, the abuse of minors, and the unnecessary loss of life.”

“Hindi ko rin maiwasang matanong sa sarili kung ang paggamit ba ng di pangkaraniwang pwersa at di makatarungang pang-aabuso sa ordinaryong Pilipino, upang maipatupad ang naturang warrant of arrest, ay dahil sa ang akusado ay isang kilalang Duterte-supporter,” she said.

(I also couldn't help but ask myself if the use of extraordinary force and unjust abuse of ordinary Filipinos, in order to implement such an arrest warrant, is because the accused is a known Duterte-supporter.)

“Kaya nais ko ring humingi ng kapatawaran sa lahat ng miyembro, deboto at bumubuo ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ, sa paghikayat at pakiusap ko sa inyong iboto si Bongbong Marcos Jr. noong 2022. Nawa'y mapatawad ninyo ako. You deserve better. Filipinos deserve better,” she added.

(So I also want to ask for forgiveness from all the members, devotees and constituents of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, for encouraging and begging you to vote for Bongbong Marcos Jr. in 2022. May you forgive me. You deserve better. Filipinos deserve better.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)