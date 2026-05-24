PNP chief urges Dela Rosa to cooperate amid ongoing search

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. appealed to Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Sunday, May 24, 2026, to cooperate with authorities and uphold his duty as a former police officer amid ongoing efforts to locate him in connection with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, Nartatez affirmed the PNP’s commitment to carrying out operations “with restraint and professionalism,” stressing that police officers continue to hold deep respect for Dela Rosa because of his years of service as the country’s top cop.

“Our ranks maintain an institutional respect for Senator Bato as our former head of the PNP and it is precisely that shared respect for the badge that guides our approach,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said it continues to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to monitor Dela Rosa’s whereabouts as the senator has remained out of public view amid legal developments related to the ICC investigation.

The statement came after earlier reports quoting officials who said Dela Rosa should be considered “presumed armed and dangerous” because of his law enforcement background and access to firearms.

Despite this, the PNP emphasized that all police actions would remain within operational protocols and human rights standards.

“We are appealing to Senator Bato’s enduring sense of duty as a lifelong law enforcer to ensure this legal process is resolved with the utmost dignity,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also directed regional and local police units to exercise maximum restraint and avoid unnecessary escalation should officers encounter the senator.

“Senator Bato knows better than anyone the weight of the uniform and the oath our officers take to uphold the law. Just as our men and women in uniform honor his legacy as their former top cop, we ask that he honor their current duty by cooperating fully,” the top cop said.

Nartatez said authorities remain hopeful the situation could still be resolved peacefully.

“We are handling this strictly by the book, keeping communication open, and we strongly believe a peaceful and orderly outcome is entirely within reach,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)