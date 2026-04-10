PNP chief vows aggressive reforms at PNPA amid another hazing case

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday vowed aggressive reforms at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) after three cadets were arrested over an alleged hazing incident.

"Let me be clear that the PNP has zero tolerance for hazing. Hindi natin ito kinukunsinti (We do not tolerate this). Despite our warnings, some chose to disregard the law," Nartatez said.

"Those who think they are above the Anti-Hazing Act have no place in our ranks. We will ensure that the full force of the law is applied to these individuals," he added.

The warning followed the arrest of three PNPA cadets accused of exposing over 20 underclassmen to drain cleaner and muriatic acid during hazing, causing burns and injuries.

The incident was discovered on Good Friday in Barracks 2 of the PNPA and quickly reported up the chain of command.

Initial findings show the hazing began after plebes were blamed for an issue involving a cadet planning to resign, leading to punishment.

Authorities are also probing seven other unidentified individuals.

Nartatez said those involved may face charges under the Anti-Hazing Act and possible expulsion.

"I have ordered the PNPA Director to conduct a comprehensive review of the tactical officer supervision," he said.

"We are moving beyond just 'monitoring.' Gusto ko ng accountability sa bawat (I want accountability in all) level ng command. If hazing happens under a tactical officer’s watch, they will also be investigated for neglect of duty," he added.

He also ordered a secure, anonymous digital reporting system for cadets to report abuse without fear.

The injured cadets are receiving medical and psychological care, while the Tactical Officer of the Day has been sacked. (PNA)