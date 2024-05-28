PNP chief warns cops vs moonlighting

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil reminded on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, police personnel not to engage in “moonlighting activities.”

In an interview with reporters, Marbil said policemen are not allowed to have any other jobs aside from being a cop especially during office hours.

“Bawal mag moonlight. Bawal po ang mga pulis na magkaroon po ng other jobs na maliban sa pagiging pulis nila,” he said.

(Moonlighting is not allowed. Police officers are not allowed to have other jobs other than being police officers.)

“Kung business (negosyo), wala naman pong problema basta they are not in any way be conflict of interest po sa (duty). Pwede naman basta during office hours, trabaho po kami, but after office hours, they can do wag lang ‘yung moonlighting talaga, iba po yan. But business, legal business pwede naman to augment salary ng ating mga pulis,” he added.

(If it's business, there is no problem as long as they are not in any way conflict of interest with (duty). It can be done as long as during office hours, we work, but after office hours, they can do just don't really moonlight, that's different. But business, legal business can augment the salary of our police officers.)

Marbil said police, lawyers and doctors may ask for the authority from the secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to exercise their profession outside the PNP.

The chief PNP made the remark following the arrest of a Highway Patrol Personnel (HPG) and a former Army personnel illegally providing security to an alleged VIP in Parañaque City on Monday, May 27.

The HPG personnel identified as Staff Sergeant Rafael Boco Jr. was assigned to the motorcycle unit of HPG-NCR while his cohort, Florencio Rabuya Geñoso Jr., was dismissed from the Army service in 2022.

They were arrested during an operation against the illegal use of sirens and blinkers.

The VIP to which they are providing security to fled the operation.

Last week, two Special Action Force (SAF) troopers assigned in Zamboanga were arrested in Muntinlupa City over alarms and scandal. It was later found that they were moonlighting, providing unauthorized VIP security to a Chinese national involved in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

Marbil said they will intensify the monitoring against policemen engaged in moonlighting.

He said they will also hold responsible the police commanders of those engaged in these illegal activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)