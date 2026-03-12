PNP chief warns vs rude police behavior

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reminded police personnel Thursday, March 12, 2026, to treat the public with respect and professionalism, warning that rude or abusive behavior will not be tolerated in the organization.

Nartatez said police officers must uphold proper conduct when dealing with citizens, especially those seeking assistance at police stations, offices, or during field operations.

“The Philippine National Police has no room for grumpy and arrogant personnel. As government workers, efficient public service anchored on professionalism and respect is a daily requirement,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief said personnel found rude or mishandling requests for assistance face disciplinary action.

“Always bear in mind the basic concept of the Golden Rule. Let us always be kind and courteous to the very people we vowed to serve and protect,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez issued the statement following a reported incident in Bahrain where a government employee allegedly disrespected overseas Filipino workers.

He directed chiefs of police and unit heads to ensure all PNP helplines remain operational so citizens reach authorities for assistance.

The police chief reminded officers not to abuse their authority.

“Let us be kind. Let us not be arrogant just because we are in power. Instead, let us extend our helping hand, especially to those who are in need. Maging tapat sa tungkulin at isapuso ang pagsisilbi para sa bayan,” he said.

Nartatez encouraged the public to report misconduct or inappropriate behavior by police personnel for investigation.

He said accountability, professionalism, and service remain the core values of the police organization. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)