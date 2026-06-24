PNP, CICC step up monitoring of video games after Tacloban school shooting

Under the plan, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group will lead discussions not only with the CICC but also with other government agencies, educators, researchers, and child advocacy organizations in the bid to better understand how exposure to violent online content may affect young people and to identify effective interventions that can help protect minors.

“As law enforcers, we also have the obligation to initiate measures that will protect all our kababayan, particularly minors, from the harmful effects of exposure to online violence. And this is what we intend to do on this matter,” said Nartatez.

Rather than focusing solely on enforcement, the police leadership is seeking a collaborative approach that draws on academic studies and existing research on children's behavior, online influences, and youth development.

Nartatez said experts and advocacy groups possess valuable data and insights that can help shape evidence-based policies and programs.

The CICC earlier ordered the temporary blocking of GoreBox nationwide as a precautionary measure while authorities assess whether the platform played any role in the events leading up to the shooting.

According to the CICC, the temporary restriction is intended to give investigators time to evaluate possible online influences and determine whether additional safeguards are necessary.

The agency has also expanded monitoring of youth online activity and is reviewing platforms with similar features that may pose risks to minors.

The government's action on GoreBox is not the first time the CICC has raised concerns about digital platforms accessible to children.

Earlier this year, the agency also initiated discussions with telecommunications companies regarding potential restrictions on gaming platforms that allegedly exposed minors to harmful or illegal online content.

While the investigation continues, Nartatez emphasized that the PNP's objective is not merely to identify possible online influences but to develop practical measures that can help children navigate the digital environment safely.

The police chief earlier renewed his call for parents, guardians, and teachers to take a more active role in monitoring children's online activities, including their use of social media and video games.

He said protecting young people from harmful online influences requires a collective effort involving families, schools, government agencies, and civil society groups. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)