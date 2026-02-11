PNP cites gains vs terror groups despite PH ranking in Global Terrorism Index

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. noted on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the significant gains in the fight against terrorism, despite the country’s ranking in the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

In a statement, Nartatez said local terrorist networks have been “effectively dismantled” through sustained operations and community-based interventions, adding that the overall peace and order situation remains stable and manageable.

The statement came after the Philippines ranked 20th out of 163 countries in the 2025 GTI, with a score of 5.17 out of 10.

The report identified the country as the second most impacted by terrorism in the Asia-Pacific region, after Myanmar, and noted that 31 deaths were recorded from 22 separate attacks in the previous year.

“We take note of this report, but it is also important to emphasize the significant gains we have achieved in improving peace and order and combating terrorism-related violence,” Nartatez said.

He added that intelligence monitoring shows groups such as the Abu Sayyaf Group and remnants of the Maute Group have been fragmented.

“Our focus is no longer just on ‘search and destroy’ but on preventative intelligence, aimed at ensuring that the capability of local terror groups to recruit, regroup, and carry out acts of violence is permanently crippled,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez assured the public that police and military forces remain prepared to thwart potential attacks, in line with the directives of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to maintain a secure environment conducive to development.

The PNP chief said the police are closely coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other agencies to contain threats posed by armed groups.

“Manpower is not just about numbers; it’s about strategic deployment and specialized skills. We are also heavily investing in technological upgrades to further improve our capability to prevent and respond to any threat,” Nartatez said.

He added that security efforts are reinforced by a whole-of-government approach aimed at bringing development and economic opportunities to areas previously affected by armed conflict. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)