PNP commits to help National Government drive vs energy-related fake news

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the Anti-Cybercrime Group to intensify monitoring of social media pages and accounts used for energy-related disinformation following oil price hikes in recent weeks.

In a statement Monday, April 6, 2026, Nartatez committed to combat the spread of fake news and reports of deliberate attempts to mislead the public on the status of the Middle East conflict. He said these reports regarding oil supply and economic impact could trigger unwarranted panic.

"The situation in the Middle East is a serious matter and any attempt to exploit it to trigger unwarranted panic among our kababayan must be addressed and dealt with. We will not allow this," he said.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) earlier warned the public against spreading fake news related to the energy crisis amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The PCO said any attempt to mislead the public about energy security, supply, or pricing to sow confusion constitutes a serious offense.

Nartatez said the PNP will file criminal charges against individuals responsible for spreading harmful disinformation.

"Hahabulin natin at kakasuhan kung sino man ang mga nasa likod ng pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyong," he said.

(We will pursue and file charges against whoever is behind the spread of false information.)

He also reminded the public to verify information found on social media. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)