PNP completes final security preparations for Marcos Sona

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has entered the final stage of its security preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), with more than 20,000 police personnel set to be deployed to secure the annual event on July 27 at the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

In a statement on Sunday, July 19, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said all police units involved in the security operation have been instructed to complete their final inspections, rehearsals, and coordination activities to ensure that all deployment and contingency plans are in place before the President delivers his address.

The security effort, he said, is being carried out in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), local government units, and other government agencies to guarantee the smooth implementation of security and traffic management measures around the Batasang Pambansa and nearby areas.

Nartatez said the police organization has already finalized its overall security plan, describing the remaining days before the Sona as the final phase of operational readiness.

The PNP expects large crowds during the annual event, including government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, invited guests, media personnel, and various cause-oriented groups that traditionally hold protest actions on the sidelines of the President's address.

With demonstrations anticipated, the PNP chief reminded police personnel to strictly observe professionalism and restraint in dealing with the public, emphasizing that maintaining peace and order should go hand in hand with respecting the constitutional rights of citizens.

He stressed that officers must allow lawful assemblies to proceed peacefully while remaining focused on ensuring public safety throughout the event.

“I remind every police officer to exercise maximum restraint. Remain professional at all times. Respect the constitutional rights of every Filipino. Our duty is to maintain peace and public safety while ensuring that lawful assemblies can proceed peacefully,” Nartatez said.

“Security and the protection of civil liberties go hand in hand. The PNP is fully prepared to secure the Sona while respecting the right of individuals and groups to peacefully express their views in accordance with the law,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)