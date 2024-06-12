PNP concerned over increase in demand for ketamine in PH

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has expressed concern over the possible increase in demand for ketamine in the country.

In an interview, PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) Brigadier General Eleazar Matta made the statement following the arrest of two Pakistani nationals who yielded 47 kilos of ketamine valued at P235 million last week.

“May demand siya kaya andito siya sa Pilipinas kasi depressant siya. May anesthetic effect siya sa tao na gumagamit nito. Pampakalma. May demand siya sa market although ang number 1 substance abuse pa rin sa Philippines ‘yung shabu,” he said.

(There is demand for it, which is why it's here in the Philippines because it is a depressant. It has an anesthetic effect on users. It’s calming. There is market demand for it, although the number one substance abuse in the Philippines is still shabu.)

“May market kasi siya and may legal use siya. Prescribed but dangerous drugs. kapag naabuso it will lead to the death of an individual or user,” he added.

(It has a market and legal use. These are prescribed but dangerous drugs. If abused, it can lead to the user's death.)

The Dangerous Drugs Board has earlier classified ketamine as a dangerous drug classified as a hallucinogenic, which is subject to all regulatory and control measures as provided under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

It is often used as a date rape drug as it can sedate, incapacitate, and cause short-term memory loss.

On June 6, operatives of the PNP-DEG arrested Zahid Rafique Pasha, 50, and Akram Muhammad Faheem, 59, during a buy-bust operation along Roxas Boulevard Service Road, Barangay 699 in Malate district.

Matta said a follow-up investigation is continuous for the identification of the suspects’ cohorts.

He expressed a strong belief that the customers of the suspects were mostly the younger generation.

“Sa public makakabili ka kapag prescribed. Beyond that limit parang 15ml ng dosage ay illegal na siya kasi when used excessively may bad effect sa tao and it will cause death sa tao. Yun ang bad effect eh alam mo ang mga youth ngayon very adventurous hindi ba. All kinds of drugs are being tested by them and andiyan yan sa market,” he said.

You can buy it publicly if prescribed. Beyond that limit, around 15ml dosage, it's illegal because excessive use has harmful effects and can cause death. That's the bad effect. The youth today are very adventurous, testing all kinds of drugs, and it's available in the market. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)