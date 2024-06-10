PNP conducts simultaneous visits to Quiboloy’s properties

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) visited on Monday, June 10, 2024, five properties in Davao province belonging to Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

Around a hundred police personnel trooped to five of Quiboloy’s properties in Davao starting at dawn on Monday, hoping to find him and five of his co-accused: Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

An arrest warrant was issued against them by the Davao City Regional Trial Court on April 1 over the alleged violation of Section 10(a) or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The bail was set at P180,000 for sexual assault and P80,000 for maltreatment.

A Pasig City Court on April 11 also issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and five others over the alleged violation of RA 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. No bail was recommended.

Supporters of Quiboloy gathered in front of the KOJC Compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, creating a human barricade in a bid to prevent the police from entering the compound.

They insisted on the innocence of Quiboloy from all the charges he is facing.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo appealed to the supporters of Quiboloy to calm down and not intervene in the ongoing operation.

“So ang pakiusap natin ay maging mahinahon tayong lahat. Ang inyong kapulisan ay nandoon for official discharge of their duties. Walang anumang hangarin ang ating kapulisan na magkaroon ng anumang sakitang at anumang pagkakagulo,” she said.

(So our request is for all of us to remain calm. Your police officers are there for the official discharge of their duties. Our police have no intention of causing any harm or disorder.)

“I want to take this opportunity also na manawagan muli kay Pastor Quiboloy at iba apa pong mga akusado para maiwasan ‘yung mga ganitong mga sitwasyon ay sana sumuko na sila at harapin ‘yung mga kasong isinampa sa kanila para mabigyan din sila ng pagkakataon na sagutin itong mga reklamo,” she added.

(I also want to take this opportunity to once again appeal to Pastor Quiboloy and the other accused to avoid situations like this. I hope they will surrender and face the charges filed against them so they can have the opportunity to address these complaints.)

Fajardo said there is no indication that Quiboloy has already left the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)