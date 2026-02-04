PNP confident of court conviction vs accused in cops’ slay case

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed optimism that the cases filed against those involved in the killing of a policewoman and her eight-year-old son, as well as those behind the death of a police sergeant in Bulacan, are airtight and would result in conviction in court.

“Our investigators in both cases really did their job to solve the cases since Day 1. All angles were pursued, and all pieces of evidence were obtained and meticulously reviewed to build a strong case,” Nartatez said in a statement Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

“With the evidence we have to support the cases, we are confident that there is a certainty of conviction in court against those involved,” he added.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the brutal killing of Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido and her eight-year-old son, John Ysmael, is considered “solved” following the arrest of the two alleged masterminds, who turned out to be the policewoman’s godchildren, and the surrender of their two cohorts.

Nartatez said their focus now is to account for all remaining suspects in the killing of Police Staff Sergeant Renato Casauay Jr., including the gunman identified as Julian Salamat.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with Casauay’s death, whose remains were recovered from a septic tank of a house in Malolos, Bulacan.

Remulla said Casauay’s killing is related to his duty as a member of the Police Drug Enforcement Unit.

Among the arrested suspects is a Police Corporal who failed to apprehend Salamat when the latter went to him to confess the crime.

Nartatez welcomed Remulla’s decision to offer a P1-million reward for the arrest of Salamat and other suspects charged in connection with Casauay’s killing.

He said the reward offer will help the PNP pursue Salamat and his group.

“I commend all our personnel, from the commanders down to our personnel on the ground, for their hard work and dedication in solving these two cases,” the top cop said.

“This only proves the PNP’s commitment to enforcing the law against violators, ensuring justice for the victims, and bringing peace of mind to the Filipino people,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)