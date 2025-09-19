PNP continues tight security operations in Barmm

THE Philippine National Police has tightened security in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to prevent election-related violence, even as the Supreme Court halted the law that reallocated seven parliamentary seats from Sulu.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant Colonel Jose Melencio Nartatez said the move follows President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure honest, peaceful and orderly parliamentary elections in Barmm.

The law, known as the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) 77, amends the region’s districting measure to reconstitute parliamentary seats, including the reallocation of seven from Sulu.

“The PNP has been conducting focused law enforcement operations against private armed groups to deny any individual or group the opportunity to sabotage or influence the results of the Barmm elections,” Nartatez said.

“The PNP will strictly adhere to our mandate of political neutrality. All police personnel deployed in Barmm have been reminded of our standing policy: We do not side with any political party, group or candidate. Violations of this directive will be met with disciplinary action,” he added.

Aside from targeting private armed groups, Nartatez reminded all PNP personnel of the prevailing gun ban to prevent the proliferation of loose firearms that can be used for harassment and other election-related offenses.

Since August 14, when the gun ban was implemented in Barmm, a total of 24 firearms and explosive materials have been confiscated and more than 16 people have been arrested.

Nartatez said about 14,000 checkpoints have been conducted so far and the number will increase in the remaining days before the October 13 elections.

He added that the PNP is coordinating with concerned government agencies for the activation of joint security control centers with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Comelec to serve as hubs for intelligence sharing, force deployment and real-time incident management.

“We will also engage local government units, community leaders and other stakeholders to encourage cooperation and prevent potential flashpoints,” Nartatez said.

On Wednesday, September 17, the Comelec announced the indefinite suspension of all its preparations for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

This followed the Supreme Court’s ruling halting the implementation of the BAA 77.

The Comelec said it will seek guidance from the Office of the Solicitor General regarding the conduct of the October 13 polls. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)