PNP convinced no foul play in Zulueta’s demise

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed belief on Monday, March 18, 2024, that there was no foul play in the death of former Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta, who was tagged as among the brains behind the killing of radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday, March 18, 2024, that Zulueta, based on his death certificate, died of cerebral vascular disease intracranial hemorrhage or bleeding in the brain.

“Yes (we don’t think may foul play). ‘Yung mismong kapatid ang nagdala sa ospital at even ‘yung common law wife ni Mr. Zulueta ay magkakasama sila doon a night before dumating. So parang nag-complain na naninikip ng dibdib ay dinala na nila sa ospital. However, binawian ng buhay,” she said.

(Yes (we don't think there is foul play). His brother brought him to the hospital and even the common law wife of Mr. Zulueta was there the night before. So it's like he complained of chest tightness and they took him to the hospital, but he died.)

“Dito sa nangyaring pagkamatay ni Zulueta, nirerespeto natin ‘yung kahilingan ng pamilya na hayaan muna sila magluksa sa ngayon but they are more than willing to give information kung sila ay tatanungin kung ano ‘yung nangyari for the past few months, kung nasaan nga ba nagpunta itong si Zulueta prior to his death. So nangako silang makikipagtulungan but hayaan muna natin silang magluksa for now,” Fajardo added.

(We respect the family's request to let them mourn for now but they are more than willing to give information if they are asked what happened for the past few months, where did Zulueta go prior to his death. So they promised to cooperate but let's let them mourn for now.)

Amid the call of Lapid’s family for an independent autopsy on Zulueta’s body, Fajardo said it depends on the decision of his family.

Meanwhile, Fajardo said they will look into those who possibly coddled Zulueta while he was in hiding.

Zulueta died on Friday, March 15, 2024, after he was rushed to Bataan Peninsula Medical Center in Dinalupihan town.

Zulueta, has a standing arrest warrant along with former Bucor director Gerald Bantag for the murder of Lapid, who was gunned down on October 3, 2022 in Las Piñas City, as well as Jun Villamor, a person deprived of liberty (PDL) at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) who allegedly facilitated the radioman’s execution.

He has a P1 million bounty on his head, while Bantag has a P2 million reward. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)