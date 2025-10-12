PNP cracks down on syndicates selling pre-registered SIM cards

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to ramp up the campaign against criminal groups involved in the large-scale sale and use of pre-registered SIM cards believed to be connected to various cybercrimes.

In a statement on Sunday, October 12, 2025, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he instructed the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to intensify intelligence operations and forensic investigations to identify and neutralize syndicates operating black markets for pre-registered SIM cards believed to be used for fraudulent activities, including various kinds of scams.

“We have intensified intelligence monitoring, surveillance, and entrapment operations targeting individuals and groups facilitating the large-scale registration and distribution of fraudulent SIM cards,” Nartatez said.

“We are also conducting digital forensic examinations on seized mobile devices and SIM cards recovered from scam hubs and Pogo-related operations to trace their sources and connections to criminal syndicates,” he added.

On October 9, 2025, operatives from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), in coordination with the Las Piñas City Police Station’s Intelligence and Anti-Cybercrime Units, arrested in an entrapment operation two suspects selling 240 pre-registered SIM cards advertised on Facebook Marketplace, with each SIM card already registered under fictitious identities.

Authorities confiscated several mobile phones and transaction records linking the suspects to a broader black-market network involved in the sale of fraudulent SIM cards.

Nartatez said the recovered evidence showed that syndicates use identity theft, falsified documents, and mass registration using fake credentials to activate thousands of SIM cards for criminal use.

“The PNP, in coordination with the PAOCC and NTC, is now developing tighter enforcement measures to close these gaps and hold accountable those who enable these illegal activities,” he said.

Nartatez reminded the public to remain cautious and refrain from purchasing or using second-hand or pre-registered SIM cards, warning that such actions may lead to criminal liability.

He also encouraged citizens to immediately report suspicious sellers or scam activities to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group through its hotlines and online reporting channels.

“Your cooperation is vital in helping us curb cybercrime and protect our communities from financial scams and data breaches,” the top cop added.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered concerned government agencies to eradicate online scams, particularly during the Christmas season, when such exploitation of digital systems becomes more prevalent and more individuals are being victimized. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)