PNP crafts ‘humane and rights-based approach’ anti-drug program

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is finalizing its “humane and rights-based approach” Anti-Illegal Drug Campaign Roadmap 2024-2028, which is drawn on the hard-earned lessons from the past, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Marbil said the program is aimed at intensifying efforts against illegal drugs in a bid to foster a safer, drug-free Philippines while ensuring the protection of lives and upholding human dignity.

He said it also acknowledges the sacrifices of thousands of police officers who bore the brunt of enforcement efforts, many of whom demonstrated unparalleled heroism in the line of duty.

The top cop also reiterated the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to a bloodless and community-oriented campaign.

“The plan outlines a phased approach from laying the foundation with humane and rights-based operations, enhancement of enforcement capabilities through specialized training and international collaboration, robust community engagement, followed by scaling successful programs and, finally, a fully integrated law enforcement system designed to streamline national and local cooperation while maintaining public trust,” he said.

“The mission is clear: to conduct intensified operations, ensure successful prosecution, and foster public awareness on the harmful effects of drugs in close partnership with our communities. This is not merely a policing effort but a holistic approach aimed at achieving a drug-free Philippines by 2030,” he added.

Marbil emphasized that the campaign is not just about enforcement but also about prevention, partnership, and creating a safer, healthier environment for all Filipinos.

“Together, we will end the scourge of illegal drugs through a united, compassionate, and rights-based approach,” he added.

The PNP has been in hot water following the implication of several police personnel in the extrajudicial killings under the bloody drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Over 6,000 alleged drug personalities were killed during Duterte’s drug war.

More than 300 policemen died in line of duty while implementing the campaign of the former administration. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)