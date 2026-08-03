PNP: Crime rate down 36.12% in July

MANILA – The nationwide crime rate dropped by 36.12 percent in July, compared with the same period in 2025, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said 2,209 focus crimes were recorded in July, down from last year's 3,458.

Focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft, and motorcycle theft.

The downward trend was observed across all focus crime categories, with rape posting the highest decline at 56.93 percent, followed by motor vehicle theft by 46.15 percent, and motorcycle theft by 42.59 percent.

“These results reflect the continuing efforts of the PNP, together with our communities and partner agencies, to prevent crime, strengthen police visibility, and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Nartatez said during a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He said that in July, the PNP conducted 5,526 anti-drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 6,368 individuals and the confiscation of illegal drugs with a total standard drug price exceeding PHP387 million.

In the campaign against wanted persons, Nartatez said the PNP arrested 8,199 wanted individuals, including 2,352 most wanted persons and 5,847 other wanted persons.

Under its anti-smuggling campaign, the PNP conducted 2,927 operations against economic offenses that resulted in the arrest of 656 individuals and the confiscation of cash and various articles valued at more than PHP628 million. (PNA)