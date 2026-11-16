PNP defends police response to Asean protest actions

He said sufficient personnel would remain deployed at all summit venues, while additional forces were on standby and strategically positioned to respond to any eventuality.

Nartatez said the PNP had repeatedly appealed to protesters to hold demonstrations in appropriate places and at appropriate times.

“Hindi po ugali ng mga Pilipino ang mambastos at ilagay sa alanganin ang seguridad ng ating mga bisita (It is not in the nature of Filipinos to disrespect visitors and jeopardize the security of our guests),” he said.

He added that police commanders had exhausted reasonable efforts to prevent the incidents from escalating by repeatedly appealing to protesters, issuing warnings and giving them opportunities to cooperate peacefully.

Nartatez stressed that while the PNP respects the public's right to protest, it must be exercised responsibly and without infringing on the rights and safety of others.

He also reminded commanders and personnel on the ground to remain focused on their duties despite allegations against the police.

“We understand the concerns on the issues being raised by the protesters and the PNP fully respects their rights to express them. While we maintain a defensive posture and continue to observe maximum tolerance, we will not allow any action that will compromise the safety of any of our guests,” he said.

On Sunday, November 15, more than 200 protesters were arrested following demonstrations at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and in Muntinlupa City during the summit's opening.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the arrests stemmed from the protesters' alleged refusal to disperse peacefully, obstruction, disruption of public order and defiance of police instructions.

The NCRPO stressed that even in designated freedom parks, public assemblies must remain lawful and peaceful.

Meanwhile, Nartatez visited two PNP personnel confined in a hospital following separate incidents while deployed for the summit. One reportedly fell into a coma, while the other figured in a motorcycle accident.

Following the summit's opening activities, Nartatez also proceeded to the Multi-Agency Coordinating Center (MACC) at the Philippine Trade Training Center in Pasay City to monitor security preparations and ongoing operations.

The visit underscored the need for real-time monitoring and coordination among agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of Asean leaders, delegates, visitors and the public.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, earlier directed the PNP to ensure the safe, peaceful and orderly conduct of the country's hosting of the summit.

Nartatez acknowledged the challenges faced by officers deployed to manage the demonstrations and expressed support for those who carried out their duties professionally and lawfully.

“Let us recognize that our personnel on the ground were performing their duties under challenging circumstances, repeatedly appealing to protesters to cooperate and avoid confrontation,” he said.

“We will stand by our men and women who perform their duties professionally and lawfully, but we assure the public that any deviation from our standards is addressed accordingly,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)