PNP defers implementation of policy ordering cops to remove 'visible tattoo'

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has issued a moratorium on the implementation of the order that prohibits policemen from bearing and sporting tattoos.

PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) director Major Sydney Hernia signed on April 30, 2024, an order deferring the implementation of Memorandum Circular (MC) 2024-023, which was approved on March 19, 2024.

Under the MC, both uniformed and non-uniformed or civilian police personnel are required to have their “visible” tattoos removed.

They are also required to execute an affidavit declaring any tattoos that are not visible, noting that they are no longer allowed to get additional tattoos on any part of their body, whether visible or not, while they are still in service.

Colonel Jean Fajardo, chief of the PNP Public Information Office (PIO), said PNP chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered a review, particularly on the health implications of tattoo removal.

“Isa sa kinunsidera diyan ay yung health and medical concerns doon sa mga may mga visible tattoos na kapag sakaling ierase yung kanilang mga tattoos especially for those who has lingering illness baka it may create a health concern,” said Fajardo.

(One of the considerations there is the health and medical concerns for those with visible tattoos, especially if they undergo tattoo removal, particularly for those with lingering illnesses; it may pose a health concern.)

“Kasama doon sa pinareview ng ating chief PNP is malinaw kasi nakalagay doon na for those who will fail to adhere doon sa provisions ng circular will face some administrative sanctions. So isa yun sa pinarereview ng ating chief PNP,” she added.

(Included in what our chief PNP reviewed is clarity, as it's stated there that those who fail to adhere to the provisions of the circular will face administrative sanctions. So, that's one of the things being reviewed by our Chief PNP.)

The MC also reiterated that aspiring policemen are not allowed to have tattoos at all. They will be given three months to have their tattoos removed.

The policy does not cover aesthetic tattoos such as but not limited to eyebrows, eyeliner, or lips.

The following tattoos are considered unauthorized:

*extremist tattoos

*ethinacally or religiously discriminatory and offensive tattoos

*indecent tattoos

*racist tattoos

*sexist tattoos

*Tattoos associated with prohibited or unauthorized groups

