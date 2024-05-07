PNP denies Trillanes’ ouster plot claims

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) denied on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the claims of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on the alleged “recruitment” being conducted by active high-ranking police officials for the ouster of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said they have not monitored any activities within the organization related to Trillanes’ claims.

“Unang-una ay hindi natin alam kung saan nakukuha ni dating senador Antonio Trillanes ‘yung kanyang pananalita na binitawan kanina but sa parte ng PNP ay kinausap natin mismo ‘yung chief PNP regarding that issue kanina at maging ‘yung ating mga intelligence units dito sa PNP at wala tayong namomonitor na sinuman na aktibong pulis na involved allegedly diyan sa sinasabing destabilization plot, at wala tayong namomonitor na any destabilization plot for that matter,” she said.

(First of all, we don't know where former senator Antonio Trillanes got the information he released earlier but on the part of the PNP, we talked to the PNP chief regarding that issue earlier and also to our intelligence units here in the PNP and we have not monitored anyone who is an active police officer allegedly involved in the said destabilization plot, and we have not monitored any destabilization plot for that matter.)

“Ang pakiusap natin kay kagalang-galang na dating senator Trillanes, please spare the PNP dito sa mga issue na ito at nakafocus tayo sa pagtupad ng ating mandato… Alam ng kung sino makikilahok dito ay mabigat ito dahil this is treason kung tutuusin natin na ika ay magsasama kayo doon sa magtatangkang magpabagsak sa duly constituted authorities,” she added.

(Our plea to the honorable former senator Trillanes, please spare the PNP on these issues and let us focus on fulfilling our mandate... Those who participate in this know that it will be heavy because this is treason and that you will join those who will try to overthrow the duly constituted authorities.)

Fajardo maintained that the PNP will remain apolitical and will always uphold the Constitution.

Trillanes said the ouster plot aims to protect former President Rodrigo Duterte in light of the possible issuance of arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country during his drug war.

Fajardo earlier refused to respond to Trillanes’ pronouncement related to the issuance of arrest warrant against Duterte by the ICC in June, but she reiterated that they will abide by the position of the chief executive, Marcos, who said that the Philippines will not cooperate in the ongoing ICC probe into Duterte’s drug war, as the ICC has no jurisdiction over the country.

In an interview with reporters earlier Tuesday, May 7, 2024, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil, who has been making rounds in police camps all over the country since he was appointed in office a month ago, denied making loyalty checks.

“I have to talk to them para makita nila eto ‘yung ginagawa ng PNP. Hindi namin kayo pinapabayaan. Eto ‘yung mga proyekto namin, ito po ang direksyon natin para malaman nila na hindi lahat nag iisip ano ba talaga ang nangyayari sa PNP. ‘Yun po ‘yung nagiging haka haka. Eto na po ‘yung tama, so we will just give you a big direction,” he said.

(I have to talk to them so they can see what the PNP is doing. We are not abandoning you. These are our projects; this is our direction so that they know that not everyone thinks what is really happening in the PNP. That has been the rumors. This is the right one, so we will just give you a big direction.)

“No. there is no loyalty check. Lahat po ng pulis ditto (All police personnel here), we are very loyal to the Constitution,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)