PNP denies violence, starting chaos amid ops to arrest Quiboloy

“Hindi tayo ang nagsimula ng gulo. In fact, kung mapapansin ninyo hindi nanghuli ang ating kapulisan kahapon kasi we want to deescalate ‘yung tense situation kahapon. Like we said, ang guidance on the ground is not unless na talagang serious yung magiging injury ng pulis natin, maximum tolerance pa rin ‘yung iniimplement natin because as much as possible, we want to really deescalate ‘yung situation doon sa loob at labas ng KOJC,” she added.

(We didn't start the trouble. In fact, if you notice, our police did not arrest anybody because we want to deescalate the tense situation yesterday. Like we said, the guidance on the ground is not unless the injury to our police is really serious, we still implement maximum tolerance because as much as possible, we want to really deescalate the situation inside and outside the KOJC.)

Fajardo said seven police personnel were injured amid the operation.

She said they also have a video showing several members of KOJC hurting their fellowmen only to blame the police for their injuries.

“We are just waiting na ma-authenticate itong video na ito to show how desperate these people are para ipakita na umaabuso ‘yung mga pulis natin, nanakit ng mga pulis natin but on the contrary, ‘yung mga pulis natin ang minumura, tinatadyakan at sinasaktan at lahat ng klase ng pagmumura ay natanggap nung ating mga kapulisan but they maintained their composure,” said Fajardo.

(We are just waiting for this video to be authenticated to show how desperate these people are to show that our policemen are abusing, hurting people, but on the contrary, our policemen are the ones cursed, trampled and hurt, and all kinds of swearing were received by our policemen but they maintained their composure.)

Fajardo said the PNP Davao will disperse the KOJC members who were staging protest action outside the compound, blocking the national highway with vehicles and heavy equipment.

She said charges for obstruction of public road will be filed against the concerned KOJC members.

Fajardo expressed confidence that Quiboloy is hiding within the KOJC compound.

“Like we said, naniniwala tayo nandiyan sila sa loob dahil we are of the information, may nagpo-provide ng information na nandiyan sila kaya bakit ganun na lang y’ung desire ng PNP na talagang halughugin itong mga particular na lugar na ito but one of the challenges really is we are being impeded at talagang grabe ‘yung resistance na narereceive natin,” she said.

(Like we said, we believe they are there inside because we are of the information, someone is providing us the information that they are there, the reason our PNP is really there to search these particular places, but one of the challenges really is that we are being impeded and the resistance that we are receiving is really severe.)

“Doon kami nagtataka pagka lumalapit tayo doon sa mga lugar na pinpointed natin na possibleng kinaroroonan nila, grabe talaga ‘yung resistance at we wonder why. So sabi ko nga a few minutes ago, kausap ko si Gen. Torre and they are in high spirits and confident na sana itong sinasabi natin na lugar ay matunton na natin para magkaroon na ng fruitful ending itong implementation ng warrant of arrest,” she added.

(We are surprised that when we approach the place where we believe they might have been hiding, the resistance is really strong and we wonder why. So as I said a few minutes ago, I was talking to Gen. Torre and they are in high spirits and confident that we will be able to trace the place we are talking about for the arrest to happen.)

The PNP is focusing on searching for an underground facility where Quiboloy reportedly is hiding. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)