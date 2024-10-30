PNP deploys 21,000 police personnel for Undas exodus

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed all its units under heightened alert to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas 2024.

In a press conference on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said 21,000 police personnel will be deployed across the country, especially in areas of convergence such as air and sea ports, other transport terminals, churches, and cemeteries, for the observance of All Saints' and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2.

She said it includes those manning the police assistance desks in transport terminals and cemeteries during the Undas exodus.

“As early as Monday ay nag-start na tayo ng soft deployment natin dahil marami na tayong namonitor na maaga pa lamang ay nagpunta na sa mga sementeryo para hindi makisabay sa bulto ng mga tao na dadalaw sa mga puntod,” said Fajardo.

(As early as Monday, we started our soft deployment because we have already monitored many people visiting the cemeteries early to avoid the large crowds that typically go to pay their respects.)

“Kasama na sa deployment na yan ‘yung ating mga EDDs or ‘yung ating K9 unit (bomb sniffing dogs) to help sa pagse-secure ng mga bagahe at siyempre, matulungan ‘yung management ng mga transport terminals to make sure ang safety and security ng magbibiyahe ngayong Undas,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP has yet to monitor any imminent threat that may disrupt public safety and security during, before, and after Undas where families traditionally visit their departed loved ones. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)