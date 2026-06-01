PNP deploys 55,000 personnel for school opening security

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed more than 55,000 personnel nationwide under Oplan Balik-Eskwela to secure schools as classes open for School Year 2026–2027 on June 8, 2026.

A total of 55,507 personnel have been assigned to support school security and assistance operations, including police units, auxiliary forces, and force multipliers from partner agencies and community groups.

Of the deployment, 28,751 personnel come from the PNP, supported by 4,079 from other units and 22,677 force multipliers assisting in school zones nationwide. Authorities also set up 9,319 Police Assistance Desks and deployed 9,525 mobile patrol units near campuses and major school clusters.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the measure is intended to ensure safety and public confidence as millions of students return to classrooms.

“Importante sa amin na maramdaman ng bawat magulang at estudyante na ligtas sila sa kanilang pagpasok sa eskwela. Hindi lang ito presence—this is assurance. Nandito ang PNP, kasama ang komunidad, para tiyakin na maayos at payapa ang balik-eskwela,” Nartatez said.

(It is important for us that every parent and student feels safe going to school. This is not just presence, this is assurance. The PNP is here, together with the community, to ensure a safe and peaceful return to classes.)

He said the deployment supports the PNP’s Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which prioritizes visibility, coordination, and rapid response in line with broader government efforts to strengthen public safety.

Specialized units will also be on alert throughout the school opening period. The Anti-Cybercrime Group will monitor online threats such as cyberbullying, misinformation, and fake news involving students and parents, while Explosives and Ordnance Disposal and K9 units will be deployed for security sweeps in vulnerable areas. The Highway Patrol Group will also position road safety marshals to manage traffic near schools.

Local police units have been directed to coordinate closely with schools, local government units, and community stakeholders to maintain order and enforce safety measures in school zones.

The PNP said the nationwide security plan reflects its commitment to ensure safe learning environments and visible police presence in communities as the new school year begins. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)