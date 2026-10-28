PNP deploys 73,000 cops for Undas 2026

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy over 73,000 police personnel to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas 2026.

In a press conference on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said a total of 141,172 security personnel and force multipliers were activated for security operations during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The total includes 73,034 police officers, 16,560 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine Coast Guard, and 51,578 force multipliers, including village watchmen and other volunteers.

The deployment includes the establishment and manning of police assistance desks at transport terminals, cemeteries and major thoroughfares during the Undas exodus.

The police expect an influx of passengers and travelers returning to their hometowns on the evening of October 29.

The PNP will raise its alert status to full from October 30 to November 3.

Before leaving their homes, the PNP reminded homeowners to take extra precautions against burglars and other opportunistic criminals who may take advantage of unattended residences.

The PNP reminded homeowners to:

Lock all doors, windows, gates and other possible entry points and double-check them before leaving.

Unplug unnecessary electrical appliances and equipment, and ensure that cooking stoves and LPG valves are turned off.

Do not leave candles, open flames or other potential fire hazards unattended.

Secure valuables and items outside the house, including bicycles, tools and other belongings that may attract thieves.

Inform a trusted neighbor or barangay official that the house will be unattended and ask them to keep watch.

If possible, install security cameras, alarms, timers or other security measures to help monitor the property.

Do not leave notes or other visible indications that the house is unoccupied.

Avoid publicly announcing on social media that the entire household is away, as such information may inadvertently alert criminals that a residence is unattended.

For motorists traveling in private vehicles, the PNP reminded drivers to check their vehicles’ batteries, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gas, engines and tires.

The PNP said it is of utmost importance to check the driver’s health and wellness to avoid accidents caused by human error.

The agency assured the public of its readiness for the expected influx of visitors to cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria across the country.

Police personnel will be deployed at cemetery entrances and exits, along surrounding roads, at transport terminals and in other areas of convergence, with coordination among cemetery administrators, local government units, traffic authorities and other partner agencies.

Police presence will be intensified to help prevent theft, robbery and other crimes in crowded areas, while traffic and pedestrian movement will be managed to facilitate the safe movement of visitors and maintain access for emergency responders. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)