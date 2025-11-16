PNP deploys over 16,000 cops for 3-day NCR rallies

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed over 16,000 police forces to ensure the peace and order during the three-day simultaneous prayer rallies in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting November 16, 2025.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is on full alert since 5 p.m. of November 14 to ensure the imposition of security measures ahead of the massive gatherings.

The Central Luzon Police Regional Office will also provide over 2,000 police force augmentation to strengthen security, public safety, and crowd management operations.

The religious group, Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), will hold its "Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy," in Rizal Park in Manila, while the United People’s Initiative (UPI) group will hold its own gathering Edsa People Power Monument in Quezon City, both from November 16 to 18.

For the INC rally, around 300,000 people are expected to join.

“With the expected influx of people, we have activated a comprehensive security plan that covers ground operations, traffic management, intelligence monitoring, emergency response, and maritime patrols. All teams are ready to move and respond as needed,” said Nartatez.

“Police personnel are strategically positioned across Metro Manila, supported by units nationwide to keep all key areas secure. The Philippine National Police assures the public that your safety and peace of mind remain our top priority,” he added.

Nartatez said while the security plan has already been ironed out ahead of the gatherings, adjustments will be implemented real-time following the incident during the September 21 anti-corruption rallies when several groups of protesters attacked policemen and later tried to lay siege on Malacañan Palace.

He assured the preparedness of police forces for any eventuality, citing the coordination with other government agencies.

Nartatez also vowed to implement maximum tolerance while upholding the constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful assembly.

“To every participant, commuter, and resident: the PNP is prepared. Our coordination with partner agencies is tight, and our police officers are committed to keeping these gatherings peaceful, orderly, and safe for everyone,” said Nartatez.

“We fully respect the public’s right to peaceful assembly. In return, we ask everyone to observe safety reminders, cooperate with our officers on the ground, and help keep the environment calm and orderly,” he added.

PNP personnel were also ordered to wear body cameras to strengthen transparency and accountability and to prevent unfounded allegations similar to past incidents involving crowd dispersals.

For traffic management, the Highway Patrol Group will maintain close coordination with partner agencies, place all HPG personnel on standby, and ensure tow trucks and quick-response teams are readily available during the assembly. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)