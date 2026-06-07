PNP deploys over 55,000 personnel for school opening

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized more than 55,000 security personnel nationwide for the opening of classes on June 8, 2026, assuring the public that heightened school security measures will not affect ongoing anti-crime and public safety operations.

In a statement issued Sunday, June 7, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is fully prepared to secure schools as millions of students return to classrooms for School Year 2026–2027 under the nationwide Oplan Balik-Eskwela program.

According to the PNP, a total of 55,507 personnel have been mobilized for the school opening.

The force consists of 28,751 PNP personnel, 4,079 personnel from other units, and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations.

Nartatez said the nationwide deployment was carefully planned to ensure that school security operations are carried out alongside the PNP’s regular law enforcement duties.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes on June 8, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework,” Nartatez said.

The police chief explained that the deployment includes officers assigned to high-visibility patrols around schools, traffic management duties, and the operation of Police Assistance Desks, supported by auxiliary forces and community partners.

As part of the security preparations, the PNP has established 9,319 Police Assistance Desks in campuses and clustered schools nationwide.

In addition, 9,525 mobile patrol units will be deployed to strengthen police visibility and improve response capabilities in areas surrounding educational institutions.

Nartatez emphasized that the school security initiative forms part of the organization’s broader public safety strategy and will not compromise regular anti-crime efforts.

“Rest assured, this proactive school security measure is seamlessly integrated into our Enhanced Managing of Police Operations, ensuring our regular anti-crime campaigns, intelligence operations, and neighborhood safety initiatives remain completely uncompromised and fully operational,” he said.

The PNP also sought to reassure parents and guardians that measures are in place to protect students from both physical and online threats as classes resume.

Nartatez called on families and communities to work closely with law enforcement authorities in maintaining a safe learning environment.

“To our parents and guardians, I want to give you our utmost assurance that your children's safety is our absolute priority. A peaceful school opening is a shared responsibility, and we encourage you to actively partner with our officers on the ground, confident that the PNP is fully vigilant and ready to protect our campuses as sacred sanctuaries for learning,” he said.

The Department of Education is expecting between 26 million and 28 million students for School Year 2026–2027. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)