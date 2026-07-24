PNP, DICT, DTI eye crackdown vs fake QR codes

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it will strengthen coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to crack down on the proliferation of fake QR codes, particularly those circulating on online selling platforms.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) will intensify its operations to identify the groups and individuals behind fake QR codes used to deceive online buyers and sellers, using its expertise and mechanisms to trace and identify individuals involved in these scamming activities

“Bad elements are using technology to scam people, and we cannot allow this to happen. The PNP will strengthen its partnership with the DICT and the DTI in going after groups and individuals involved in fake QR codes,” he said, adding that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to intensify the government's campaign against cyber-enabled crimes and online fraud.

“These QR codes are supposed to simplify payment transactions on online selling platforms. However, criminals are exploiting them to victimize and scam the public for their own gain,” he added.

Authorities earlier warned the public against QR code phishing or “quishing.” The scam involves the use of malicious QR codes that redirect victims to fake websites designed to steal personal information, banking credentials, passwords and other sensitive data.

Cybercriminals have also been using fake QR codes in online selling platforms by replacing legitimate payment codes to divert funds to fraudulent accounts.

The PNP chief reminded the public to exercise caution before scanning any QR code. He urged users to verify that the code came from a legitimate source before making payments or entering personal information.

He also called on the public to help law enforcement authorities stop the scheme by immediately reporting suspicious QR codes.

“We call on the public to remain vigilant and discerning so that they will not fall victim to these scams. I-report ninyo agad sa amin kung kayo ay muntik nang mabiktima ng mga pekeng QR code na ito (Report to us immediately if you almost fell victim to these fake QR codes),” Nartatez said.

For his part, PNP-ACG chief Maj. Gen. Wilson Asueta also urged users to verify QR codes and ensure they come from legitimate sources before scanning them.

He reminded the public to remain vigilant and think before scanning QR codes to avoid falling victim to cybercriminals.

“Hindi lahat ng nakapost sa QR stores ay nilagay ng authorized owner ng QR code. Mag-ingat tayo, doon lang tayo sa mga legitimate at authorized QR code na binigay sa inyo. Palagi tayong maging mapanuri dito kasi maraming nagbibigay ng QR code para mag-access kayo doon to get information especially asking for money, of course to include yung mga personal information na nandun sa inyong response sa QR Code (Not everything posted on QR stores was posted by the authorized owner of the QR code. Be careful, only use legitimate and authorized QR codes that are given to you. We should always be careful here because many people give you QR codes to access information, especially asking for money, of course, to include the personal information that is there in your response to the QR code),” he said.

Asueta said they have received reports of individuals scanning QR codes leading them to websites that lured them into giving personal and financial information.

“Itong scams, nag-eevolve din ito sa trend ng technology. Kaya ang sinasabi ko kailangan laging tandaan maging mapanuri at huwag magpaloko (Scams are evolving with the technology’s trends… That’s why I’m saying we always have to remember to be vigilant and not fall prey),” he added. (PNA)