PNP distributes P10.6M to tipsters

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) distributed on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 more than P10.6 million in rewards to several individuals who provided information that led to the arrest of heinous crime suspects.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led the reward turnover to 30 recipients from across the country.

“With or without this reward, of course, nagta-trabaho ang PNP and with reward, of course, this is an incentive for those who can give information to locate and this case the arrest of wanted persons. Siyempre mapapabilis, nahihikayat natin ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

The highest reward given to an informant was P5.3 million for the 2023 arrest of a suspect facing charges for seven counts of multiple murder and 25 counts of frustrated murder.

Other cases involved were murder, rape, kidnapping and illegal detention. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)