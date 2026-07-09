PNP doctor recommends isolated detention for Marcoleta due to health risks

A Philippine National Police (PNP) physician said Thursday, July 9, 2026, that it would be better for detained Senator Rodante Marcoleta not to be housed with the general jail population once discharged from the hospital.

The doctor, Lieutenant Colonel Benaly Bayani, chief of the Internal Medicine Department of the PNP General Hospital, said the recommendation is based on Marcoleta's overall health status, particularly as the 72-year-old senator continues to undergo treatment and further medical evaluation.

“Kung sa estado ni sir, consider natin ‘yung age niya. Siyempre mababa na ‘yung immune system niya, so mas advise namin na isolate po siya lalo na ngayon meron sa news na increasing cases of Covid. Kailangan natin bantayan. Kung ako, hindi ko advice na isama siya,” Bayani said.

(Given sir's condition, we have to consider his age. Naturally, his immune system is already weaker, so we strongly advise that he remain isolated, especially now that there are reports of increasing Covid cases. We need to monitor and protect him. If it were up to me, I would not advise bringing him along.)

Marcoleta remains confined at the PNP General Hospital while doctors await the official results of his 2D echocardiogram, which will assess the condition and function of his heart.

Bayani said laboratory tests conducted so far showed that the senator has dyslipidemia, or elevated cholesterol levels, which could increase the risk of blocked arteries.

“Cholesterol lang po iyon, elevated lang,” Bayani said, explaining that the condition could potentially lead to clogged blood vessels if left unmanaged.

The physician said Marcoleta continues to complain of on-and-off chest pains, while his latest blood pressure reading was 140/90.

Despite his condition, Bayani emphasized that the senator is not in critical condition, although doctors have advised him to remain on bed rest.

Marcoleta is also being treated for mild community-acquired pneumonia, which Bayani said is responding to antibiotic treatment.

The PNP physician said it is still too early to determine when Marcoleta can be discharged, stressing that doctors are waiting for the results of pending examinations and further assessments before issuing medical clearance.

“Sa ngayon wala po. Kailangan ko hintayin lahat para lang makasiguro ako na walang puwedeng mangyari sa kanya kapag nilabas na natin siya,” Bayani said.

(At this point, no. I need to wait until everything is in order just to make sure that nothing will happen to him once we allow him to go out.)

He added that the cardiologist who will interpret Marcoleta's 2D echocardiogram is a visiting civilian consultant, making it difficult to determine exactly when the official findings will be released.

Bayani also confirmed that the PNP General Hospital had already submitted an initial medical report to the Sandiganbayan, although he has yet to receive another request from the anti-graft court for an updated report. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)