PNP, DOJ partner to boost law, justice enforcement in C. Luzon

MANILA – The Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) and the Department of Justice-National Prosecution Service (DOJ-NPS) have joined forces to bolster law enforcement and the administration of justice in the region.

The pact is aimed at enhancing legal processes, expediting prosecution and reinforcing crime prevention initiatives across the region.

PRO-3 Director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr. and DOJ-NPS 3 prosecutor Jesus Simbulan signed the memorandum of understanding at the PRO-3 headquarters in Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on Monday, according to a news release Tuesday.

“This agreement symbolizes a vital step forward in aligning our efforts with the DOJ to ensure justice is served promptly and effectively," Hidalgo said.

By working closely, Hidalgo said they can deliver better services to the public amd strengthen the security of communities.

Hidalgo added that the collaboration will lead to more efficient legal proceedings and a stronger regional law enforcement framework.

The NPS is primarily responsible for the preliminary investigation and prosecution of all cases involving violations of penal laws under the supervision of the Secretary of Justice. (PNA)