PNP downplays latest Chinese advisory vs travel to PH

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) downplayed the latest travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that warns its citizens planning to go to the Philippines.

In a press conference Monday, September 1, 2025, PNP Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the PNP Directorate for Intelligence (DI) to coordinate with the Chinese Embassy in Manila regarding the matter.

Tuaño said based on PNP data, the country’s crime rate went down by 16.50 percent from January 1 to August 28, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

He also noted that since January, 21 crime incidents involving Chinese nationals, both as victims and suspects, were recorded.

“Hindi po lumalala ang ating crime situation dito sa Pilipinas sapagkat ang pag-uusapan natin, nabanggit ko nga noong 2024, the same period January to August 2024, mayroon tayong 26,969 at bumaba ng 22,519 or 16.5 percent. Mas maigi na pumunta ang ating DI para alamin ang eksaktong detalye ng kanilang publication,” said Tuaño.

(Our crime situation here in the Philippines is not worsening because, as I mentioned, in the same period from January to August 2024, we had 26,969 cases, which dropped to 22,519 or by 16.5 percent. It would be better for our Directorate for Intelligence to find out the exact details of their publication.)

In its advisory, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Chinese citizens to increase their safety awareness and avoid “areas of chaos” in the Philippines, noting the worsening security situation in the country and the increase in crime incidents targeting Chinese nationals.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the Philippines remind fellow Chinese nationals there to closely monitor local security, exercise increased caution, strengthen self-protection measures, avoid high-risk areas, and ensure personal and property safety, while also advising those intending to visit the country to conduct careful risk assessments before planning trips,” it read.

In a statement, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Angelica Escalona accused China of “mischaracterizing the situation" in the country.

“Instances of crimes reported or known to law enforcement authorities, including those perpetrated by Chinese nationals against their compatriots, are being vigorously addressed by relevant law enforcement authorities,” Escalona said.

Escalona said the Philippine government has been engaging with relevant stakeholders on the crime cases involving Chinese nationals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)