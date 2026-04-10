PNP, DSWD tighten ties over curfew, youth shelter lack

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is in close coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to address possible overcrowding in youth shelters amid the strict enforcement of curfew hours for minors under the government’s Safer Cities Initiative.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move aims to ensure that minors taken into custody during curfew operations are properly cared for without overwhelming existing facilities such as Bahay Pag-asa centers.

“Our goal is to protect the youth, not overwhelm the system. By working closely with DSWD, we ensure that rescued minors receive proper care without straining our shelters,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief made the statement following concerns raised by stakeholders over the capacity of local shelters, particularly in scenarios where large numbers of minors are apprehended in a single night.

The Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center (CLRDC) earlier urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to review its blanket curfew policy in Metro Manila, warning it could lead to arbitrary arrests and possible abuse of at-risk children.

Citing past campaigns such as the 2018 anti-loitering drive, the group noted that strict enforcement measures previously resulted in overcrowded Bahay Pag-asa facilities and reports of mistreatment.

Nartatez, however, maintained that the curfew policy is intended as a preventive measure rather than a punitive one.

“The curfew is a preemptive shield. It reduces the window of opportunity for syndicates to exploit minors and keeps our youth away from environments that breed criminality,” he said.

He also underscored the urgency of strict enforcement, citing a recent robbery at a gasoline station in General Emilio Aguinaldo, Cavite on April 6 involving two motorcycle-riding suspects, one of whom was a 17-year-old boy.

Authorities said the suspects, armed with a shotgun and a handgun, took P30,450 from the establishment before fleeing.

Police later pursued the suspects, leading to the arrest of a 21-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds during an exchange of fire. The minor suspect was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation.

“This incident proves why strict enforcement is necessary. A child should be at home studying or sleeping—not carrying weapons and committing crimes. We are now pursuing the adults linked to these suspects,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said it will continue coordinating with partner agencies to balance public safety measures with the protection and welfare of minors. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)