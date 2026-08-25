PNP elated over public’s positive perception of community safety

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed elation on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, over the public’s positive perception of safety in their communities.

A survey conducted by Octa Research in the second quarter of 2026 found that 72 percent of 1,200 adult respondents nationwide said they feel safe in their neighborhoods.

The survey also showed that 68 percent were not afraid to walk alone at night, while 54 percent said they had no worries about robbers breaking into their homes.

In an interview with reporters, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Allen Rae Co attributed the favorable perception to the PNP’s strategic deployment of police personnel.

Co said the police force has intensified its deployment efforts, particularly in areas and during periods when police presence is most needed, noting that the number of police personnel is not unlimited.

He stressed, however, that the favorable perception does not mean crimes no longer occur.

“We are not saying that no crimes are happening. Crimes do happen, but what are we doing about them? We immediately take action and work to resolve these crimes,” Co said in Tagalog.

He also attributed the survey results to the strong partnership among the PNP, local government units and other government agencies in maintaining peace and order in communities.

The Octa survey also found that 65 percent of adult Filipinos trust the PNP, up from 63 percent in March 2026.

Meanwhile, 63 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the PNP’s performance, an increase from 61 percent in the first quarter of the year.

Following the favorable ratings, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. vowed that the police force would not become complacent and would continue to sustain its gains in maintaining peace and order.

Co said the PNP would continue to intensify police patrols and strengthen its engagement with communities.

“We will not stop here. We will not rest on our laurels so to speak,” said Co.

He added that the PNP would further strengthen its relationship with the public so people would feel that their police force is working to keep them safe in their communities.

Nartatez expressed gratitude to the public for their trust and confidence in the PNP.

“To serve and protect the Filipino people is the mandate of your PNP and doing them with honor, compassion and integrity is a commitment that we continue to pursue and strengthen,” he said.

He explained that maintaining peace and order is a continuing process that needs constant review and adjustments.

“The goal has always been to make the Filipino people feel every decline in crime rate—and we are thankful that this is being appreciated with high trust and satisfaction ratings,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)