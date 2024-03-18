PNP expresses concern over surge in minors apprehended for vaping

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed on Monday, March 18, 2024, concern over the volume of minors being apprehended in relation to the use of either traditional or electronic cigarettes (vapes).

In a press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said from May to December 2023, a total of 6,714 minors were apprehended for violation of Executive Order 26 series of 2017, which prohibits smoking in public or in enclosed places.

She said during the period covered, 1,902 minors were apprehended for violation of Republic Act (RA) 11900, or “An Act regulating the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products and novel tobacco products.”

Fajardo said these numbers indicate the volume of minors using cigarettes or vapes.

“Ito nga ‘yung primary intention kung bakit nakipagpulong no less than the secretary of Health because they were concerned doon sa lumalaki na bilang na tumatangkilik na minors ng e-cigarettes. So we already committed to the DOH will help on the side ng law enforcement,” she said.

Last week, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa had a meeting with PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda where he sought for the assistance of the PNP to ensure that individuals 17 years old and below will have no access to cigarettes, particularly the vape products.

Acorda said their strategy would be more against the sellers allowing minors to buy vapes.

Under RA 11900, the legal age for purchasing vape products is stipulated at 18 years old and above, with a strict ban on vape sales within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions, playgrounds, and other areas frequented by minors.

“It shall not be a defense for the person selling or distributing that he or she did not know or was not aware of the real age of the purchaser. Neither shall it be a defense that he or she did not know nor had any reason to believe that the product was for the consumption of a person below eighteen (18) years of age,” the law stated. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)