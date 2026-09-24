PNP eyes adoption of IT-based school emergency alert system

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking into adopting a technology-driven platform that will strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies, schools, and local stakeholders to address security concerns in educational institutions across the country.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the “Build Partnership. Early Detection. Swift Alert. Tactical Response” (B.E.S.T.) School Alert and Rapid Response System is an initiative developed by the Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon) to facilitate immediate reporting, information-sharing, and action during emergencies and security incidents in schools.

At least 155 schools across the region are set to utilize the application as part of an organized alert and response mechanism that allows faster coordination among authorities and concerned agencies.

“We are exploring the institutionalization of this rapid response system to further help us identify and respond to threats in schools, as well as ensure better coordination and swift action in any incident or challenge,” Nartatez said.

“Technology is a critical aspect of our security and law enforcement, and our personnel must have access to modern facilities and training innovations to improve our security systems,” he added.

Nartatez raised the need for law enforcement agencies to adapt to changing threats by maximizing available tools and resources.

He said the PNP is in continuous coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as part of efforts to further develop and sustain the platform should it be rolled out on a wider scale.

The top cop noted that the PNP is equipped with advanced technology and has skilled police experts who can help the agency elevate its emergency response techniques. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)