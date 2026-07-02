PNP eyes anti-bullying help desks in schools

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is considering the establishment of anti-bullying help desks in schools as part of a broader effort to strengthen the protection and welfare of students and support the Department of Education's (DepEd) campaign against bullying.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, 2026, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the proposal is being studied in coordination with DepEd, as government agencies move to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for learning.

Nartatez said bullying cases require immediate intervention before they escalate into more serious offenses or criminal acts, underscoring the need for accessible mechanisms where students can report incidents and seek assistance.

Under the proposal, anti-bullying help desks could be manned by personnel from the PNP's Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), which operates in police stations nationwide, to complement DepEd's existing child protection programs.

The police chief said the planned help desks would reinforce measures already being pursued by the education sector, including the proposed mandatory inspection of students' bags and the creation of school counselor positions.

The school counselor posts, which have already been approved by the Civil Service Commission, are expected to enhance the delivery of mental health and psychosocial support services in schools.

"Our coordination with DepEd is continuously being done to provide the best protection to our learners and to make sure that all schools are safe and conducive to learning," Nartatez said.

He also assured the public that the PNP would play an active role in efforts to curb bullying through stronger collaboration with DepEd and other government agencies.

"We will strengthen our anti-bullying campaign through close coordination with other concerned agencies and offices," he added.

Investigators earlier said that bullying was among the motivation of the two minor suspects in the shooting inside the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that resulted in the killing of three individuals and wounding of 20 others.

During a Senate Committee on Basic Education hearing last year, the DepEd reported that at least 103 bullying incidents escalated into campus violence between November 24, 2022 and April 7, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)