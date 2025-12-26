PNP eyes centralized market for selling firecrackers

MANILA – Philippine National Police acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed police chiefs to coordinate with local government units on the possible establishment of designated markets for firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials ahead of the New Year revelry.

Nartatez said the directive is aimed at strengthening public safety following reports from the Department of Health that there are now at least 28 firecracker-related injuries from Dec. 21 to 25, and the number is expected to further increase as the New Year approaches.

“The main purpose of this is proper regulation and public safety. By designating a specific area in every town or city where people could buy firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials, we can easily monitor and prevent the selling of illegal firecrackers,” Nartatez said in a statement Friday.

Police chiefs are tasked to work with LGUs in identifying locations that are considered safe, as well as the appropriate period for the sale of firecrackers.

Designated areas will have a visible police presence, in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), while firetrucks and emergency responders shall be placed on standby to immediately address any untoward incident.

Nartatez said centralized selling areas would help curb the sale of illegal firecrackers.

Meanwhile, PNP information chief and spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said that 23 persons were arrested due to selling of illegal fireworks while 47 got injured.

Ten incidents were recorded for indiscriminate firing involving ten suspects, seven of whom were arrested while three are still at large. Of the seven arrested, four were police.

Those arrested for indiscriminate firing happened during 336 police operations from Dec.16 to Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. while one died from stray bullet.

“Ito ay nangyari sa NCRPO 'yung death na naitala. Nangyari noong Dec. 25 madaling araw ng 12:50 a.m. halos mag 1 a.m. ito ay nangyari sa Tondo, Manila. Naidentify ang suspect diyan na at large at kasalukuyan hot pursuit sa tao (This is the death that was recorded at the NCRPO. It happened on Dec. 25 in the early morning at 12:50 a.m. almost 1 a.m. This happened in Tondo, Manila. The suspect was identified there and is currently at large and is currently in hot pursuit of the man.),” Tuaño told reporters in a press briefing on Friday. (PNA)