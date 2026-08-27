PNP files rap vs. father of Ateneo shooter

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed complaints against the father of the minor suspect in the August 18, 2026, shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City.

PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injuries was filed against the father, a Bureau of Customs official and the registered owner of the firearms used by the minor suspect.

He said similar complaints were also filed against a school security personnel member.

“Based on the findings, investigators found no evidence that the incident was carried out as part of a conspiracy involving any group, organization, or other individuals. They also found no established school-related or personal grievance that could sufficiently explain the shooting,” Co said.

“The investigation, however, identified prior preparation and exposure to violent online material as among the circumstances surrounding the incident. The probe also showed that gaps in firearm safekeeping and accountability allowed unauthorized access to the firearms used, while security deficiencies in the school, particularly in entry and exit screening, contributed to the circumstances of the incident,” he added.

The minor shooter killed himself after carrying out the gun attack, which killed a fellow student and wounded two others.

The investigation revealed that the student had taken his father’s firearms, which had been left inside the car used to bring him to school.

The suspect was seen walking casually after getting out of the vehicle and heading toward the school building while carrying a black elongated bag containing the firearms.

Chief PNP Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the PNP’s duty was not only to determine what happened but also to ensure that the investigation was conducted fairly and responsibly.

“We owe it to the families and to the school community to get the facts right. We can’t work on pure assumptions. We follow the evidence, respect due process, and let the proper legal process determine accountability. At the same time, we have to learn from what happened and close the gaps that may put others at risk,” Nartatez said.

The top police official also reminded firearm owners to exercise greater care in securing their weapons and urged schools and security personnel to regularly review access controls and screening measures.

He also encouraged parents and the public to promptly report concerns involving threats, violent behavior, or other warning signs. (TPM)