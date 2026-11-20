THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle Sr., father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, over the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM).

During a press conference on November 18, 2026, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said the Women and Children Protection Center-Visayas Field Unit filed the complaints against Markle before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaints, filed on November 16, involve alleged violations of Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

These include the alleged distribution of CSAEM under Section 4(c) and possession of CSAEM under Section 4(r).

Co said the complaints were officially referred for evaluation by the prosecutor on November 17.

“Suffice it to say that we found materials that will support the case that has been filed. There are strong indicators that those materials were his; but of course, it will be up to the court to decide,” Co said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

He said investigators have been looking into the provenance and ownership of the seized or surrendered devices, including hard drives and mobile phones.

They are also determining the origin of the materials stored in these devices and whether the owners were merely consumers of the materials or had actually taken them.

Co declined to disclose the nature of the materials allegedly found in the devices linked to Markle Sr. and turned over to police by his son, Thomas Markle Jr., who currently resides in Cebu.

The elder Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6 over a separate US federal complaint alleging possession of child sexual abuse materials, including photographs allegedly depicting him with minors.

Markle has denied the allegations in an interview with British publication, The Daily Mail, describing them as “sick lies.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)