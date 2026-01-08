PNP finalizing security measures for upcoming Asean events



PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said on Thursday, January 8, 2026, that security measures are now being finalized for the upcoming events related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Cebu province.

In a statement, Nartatez said that while there is already a deployment for the Sinulog Festival, he has also directed the Cebu police to ensure a sufficient number of personnel for the Asean events to secure all delegates, including foreign dignitaries, attending the meetings.

The Asean Tourism Ministers’ Meeting and the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting are scheduled to take place in the last week of January in Cebu.

“Our personnel in Cebu are not only focused on the Sinulog Festival but also on the upcoming ministerial meetings in connection with the Asean Summit and related summits,” Nartatez said.

“I already directed the Regional Director of PRO7 to ensure there is enough deployment for the Asean Tourism and Foreign Ministers’ meetings, in addition to the deployment for the Sinulog Festival,” he added.

Nartatez said the PNP wants to demonstrate to the international community that the Philippines is a safe and secure place.

He said the full cooperation of the public is key to fulfilling this mandate.

Nartatez said no specific threats have been monitored in relation to the Asean Summit, but the entire PNP remains on alert for any eventuality.

“So far, no threats have been monitored, but our cops will remain vigilant to prevent any disruption to peace and security,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)