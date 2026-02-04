PNP firms up case vs suspects in P1.1-B cigarette smuggling in Batangas

THE Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) is completing its evidence build-up for the filing of criminal charges against those linked to the smuggling of P1.1 billion worth of cigarettes seized in Batangas City in late December 2026.

PNP-HPG spokesperson Lieutenant Nadame Malang said investigators are consolidating documents from various government agencies to strengthen the case and ensure conviction amid the national government’s aggressive anti-smuggling drive.

Authorities are eyeing charges against a female Bureau of Customs (BOC) employee assigned at the Port of Batangas and her husband, who owns the trucking company that operated the vehicles used to transport the seized cigarettes.

On December 31, a total of 14 container vans containing cigarettes believed to have been smuggled into the country were recovered in a compound in Barangay Balete, Batangas City, while PNP-HPG operatives were conducting a follow-up operation related to a reported stolen vehicle.

PNP-HPG Director Brigadier General Hansel Marantan earlier disclosed the alleged involvement of the BOC personnel after investigators established that her husband’s trucking firm may have been used in the smuggling operation.

“We were able to confiscate illicit cigarettes there. We have identified personalities, and you will see that when we file the case. Unfortunately, there is involvement of the trucker, whose wife is a member of the BOC,” Marantan said in an earlier interview.

One of the charges being considered is a violation of Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act, which penalizes large-scale hoarding, profiteering, and cartel activities that manipulate supply and deprive the government of tax revenues.

In January 2026 alone, the PNP recovered nearly P2 billion worth of smuggled items, the majority of which were cigarettes.

Of the 688 anti-smuggling operations conducted by police operatives, 436 resulted in arrests.

Senate finance committee chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian earlier said he will file a resolution for the conduct of an investigation on cigarette smuggling in the country.

He believes politicians are in cahoots with erring law enforcers to smuggle illicit cigarettes through backdoor channels, particularly in Mindanao, and evade government sin taxes.

The case comes amid renewed scrutiny of the Bureau of Customs following allegations of personnel involvement in smuggling.

Earlier, Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno dismissed Intelligence Officer III Paul Oliver Pacunayen as chief of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) at the Port of Manila.

This came as Pacunayen, along with CIIS Director Thomas Narcise, was named in a December 11 letter sent to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. by customs officials, employees, and stakeholders in relation to the alleged return of smuggling operations in several ports, including Subic, Manila International Container Port, Port of Manila, Port of Batangas, and Port of Cebu. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)