PNP forms review panel to assess anti-illegal drugs campaign of past admins

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered the creation of a review panel for the conduct of assessment in the anti-illegal drugs campaign of his predecessors.

In a statement, Marbil raised the need for a comprehensive review of Oplan Double Barrel, which maps out policies and strategies against illegal drugs to evaluate their effectiveness and identify both strengths and weaknesses.

He said the review is part of the continuous improvement and accountability under the campaign against illegal drugs amid the imposition of a recalibrated strategy that aims to ensure that the fight against illegal narcotics is aligned with the principles of justice and human rights.

“We need to take a hard look at our past and present strategies in the fight against illegal drugs. By understanding what worked and what didn’t, we can refine our approach and ensure a more effective and humane campaign moving forward,” Marbil said.

“This review panel will bring together the key components of our police force to ensure a comprehensive and balanced evaluation. We want to make sure that all perspectives are considered, especially those that relate to upholding human rights and maintaining strong community relations,” he added.

The panel will be led by the Office of the Deputy Chief, PNP for Operations (TDCO) and will include representatives from the PNP Quad Staffs—comprising Operations, Investigation, Intelligence, and Police Community Relations—as well as the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) and the PNP Human Rights Office.

Under the recalibrated strategies to combat the country’s problem of illegal drugs, the PNP will focus on targeting the sources and supply chains rather than focusing on street-level pushers and users.

The administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte has been under fire due to the bloody implementation of the drug war which killed over 6,000 alleged drug personalities.

Duterte’s drug war is currently being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC), from which the country withdrew its membership in 2019.

An ICC chamber earlier said there was a crime against humanity of murder in the Philippines during the implementation of the drug war.

The ICC reportedly included former PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde, former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Chief Romeo Caramat Jr., former National Police Commission Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, and former PNP Intelligence Officer Eleazar Mata on its list of suspects in the case against Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)