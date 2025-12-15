PNP gears up for ‘Simbang Gabi’

THE Philippine National Police has placed all its units on heightened alert across the country ahead of the start of the “Simbang Gabi,” an annual tradition of Filipino Catholics leading up to Christmas Day.

In a statement, PNP chief Police Jose Melencio Nartatez said that under the Ligtas Paskuhan 2025 program, over 70,000 PNP personnel will be deployed in major churches and other places of convergence to ensure public safety.

“Our goal is to make our kababayan feel safe as they go to church for the traditional ‘Simbang Gabi’ and back to their homes. We are ready, and we are committed to contributing to a meaningful Christmas for everybody through improved peace and order measures,” he said.

Millions of devout Catholics are expected to participate in dawn or evening masses held in the nine days leading up to Christmas, starting on December 16 and ending on December 24.

As part of security measures, the PNP will intensify foot patrols, checkpoints, and mobile units around churches while strengthening coordination with local government units, barangay officials, and church authorities for crowd management and emergency preparedness.

Nartatez said among the primary concerns are theft, pickpocketing, and ensuring safe traffic flow around crowded areas.

“We are also vigilant against potential fire hazards and other emergencies. Kaya naman, our personnel will be visibly deployed and patrolling the vicinity of churches and surrounding streets,” he said.



Nartatez assured the PNP’s preparedness to maintain peace and order during the holiday season and safeguard the public during major gatherings and religious celebrations nationwide.

He said police commanders were tasked with securing other busy areas during the holiday season, such as transport terminals, malls, and major thoroughfares.

In a press conference, PNP Directorate for Operations Public Safety Division Chief Colonel Julius Caesar Domingo said the PNP has also tapped over 32,000 force multipliers to help ensure public safety.

He added that police officers in civilian clothes will also conduct patrols for public safety. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)