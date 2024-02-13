PNP gets bomb disposal robots from US

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) unlocked new capabilities as it obtained six advanced Bomb Removal Automated Vehicle (Brave) robots that were donated by United States Anti-Terrorism Assistance.
The Brave robots, with a total value of P45 million, were turned over to the PNP during a ceremony held Monday, February 12, 2024, in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City led by PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr., Senior Regional Security Officer of the US Embassy in Manila Vincent Cooper, and Congressman Jorge “Patrol” Bustos, representative of Patrol Party-list.
Acorda said the robots exemplify the power of international collaboration in combatting terrorism.
“This collaboration showcases the synergy that can be achieved when diverse talents and shared goals converge,” said Acorda.
“The initiative not only embraces innovation but also signifies a commitment to excellence and technological advancements in law enforcement, reshaping the future of policing in the Philippines,” he added.
The top cop said the Brave robots are a game changer especially in responding to bomb threats and in checking suspicious packages, as they will lessen the risk of law enforcement personnel.
The turnover Monday coincided with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Explosives Ordnance Division/K9 Group Headquarters that marked the initiation of a modern base for the said PNP unit.
The “state-of-the-art” facility, which has a total contract price of P181 million, addresses the evolving challenges faced by law enforcement, ensuring that personnel are equipped with the infrastructure needed for effective operations.
Acorda said Monday’s events are a celebration of the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to public service, adding that the combined efforts behind the Brave robots and the EOD/K9 Group Headquarters symbolize the nation’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and preparedness.
He said it also signifies the Philippines’ unwavering commitment to international cooperation, innovation, and excellence in the pursuit of a safer and more secure future. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)