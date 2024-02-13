PNP gets bomb disposal robots from US

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) unlocked new capabilities as it obtained six advanced Bomb Removal Automated Vehicle (Brave) robots that were donated by United States Anti-Terrorism Assistance.

The Brave robots, with a total value of P45 million, were turned over to the PNP during a ceremony held Monday, February 12, 2024, in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City led by PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr., Senior Regional Security Officer of the US Embassy in Manila Vincent Cooper, and Congressman Jorge “Patrol” Bustos, representative of Patrol Party-list.