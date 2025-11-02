PNP hails Tabuk top cop over ‘compassionate’ handling of baby milk theft

THE Philippine National Police, under the leadership of Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr., lauded the local police chief of Tabuk City, Kalinga for showing compassion while upholding the rule of law in the case of a father who was apprehended for stealing baby milk.

According to the Kalinga Police, a single father in Tabuk City was arrested for allegedly stealing a 1.7-kilogram box of baby milk from a supermarket last October 30.

The suspect, who is unemployed and raising his child alone after his wife left, told authorities he took the milk out of desperation.

Tabuk City police chief Lieutenant Colonel Jack Angog paid for the item to prevent the father’s detention and gave him a chance to start over.

Nartatez said the incident perfectly reflects the human side of policing where officers enforce the law with both firmness and empathy.

He said police work should always mirror these values in the performance of duty.

“I commend the local police chief for showing compassion while still upholding the law. Hindi naman natin sinasang-ayunan ang ginawa pero nauunawaan natin na minsan, ang krimen ay bunga ng kahirapan o gutom. What the local police chief did reflects the human side of policing, enforcing the law with a heart,” said Nartatez.

Nartatez clarified that the compassionate action was executed within legal bounds, noting the suspect was released after documentation and a proper settlement.

“Importanteng tandaan natin that the action was done within legal bounds. Walang nilabag na proseso, and it shows that our police officers can act with both firmness and empathy,” he added.

Nartatez directed all police personnel to always exercise sound judgment and compassion when handling minor offenses rooted in desperation or poverty.

He ordered police units to actively coordinate with social welfare offices, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units, to ensure that assistance is extended when needed, rather than immediate, punitive action.

“The law must always be applied but let us also consider the human condition behind every case. Hindi lahat ng kaso kailangan tumuloy sa kulungan. Sometimes, what’s needed is assistance, not punishment,” Nartatez stressed.

The acting PNP chief reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to this new brand of policing.

“Law enforcement with empathy means enforcing the law without losing our sense of humanity. Hindi ibig sabihin na malambot tayo sa krimen, pero may puso tayo sa pag-intindi ng kalagayan ng ating kababayan. That’s what genuine public service is all about,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)