THE Philippine National Police (PNP) recalibrated its nationwide deployment plans, placing greater attention on public safety concerns tied to increased consumer activity during the Christmas period.

In a statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed all police regional and district offices to transition their operational priorities toward the usual December peace and order concerns as millions of Filipinos begin receiving bonuses and 13th month pay.

“Following the successful security preparations for the Asean Summit, we are shifting our operational focus to the traditional holiday security concerns as we anticipate increased public activity this December. We want every Filipino to enjoy the fruits of their hard work, including their bonuses, without becoming vulnerable to criminal elements,” Nartatez said.

Police units across the country prepare for the expected surge of shoppers in malls, supermarkets, grocery stores, public markets, transport terminals, commercial districts, churches, and other public places commonly visited by families during the holiday season.

Nartatez ordered heightened police visibility in areas expected to draw large crowds such as commercial centers where people purchase gifts, groceries, and other essentials for Noche Buena and Media Noche celebrations.

“I have directed all police commanders to intensify police visibility, conduct proactive patrols, and strengthen coordination with local government units and establishment management, particularly in areas expected to attract large crowds,” the top cop said.

“From shopping malls and public markets where families buy gifts and prepare for Noche Buena and Media Noche, to churches and other public places, our presence must be visible, responsive, and reassuring,” he added.

The renewed deployment posture also takes into account crime patterns commonly recorded during the holiday season, particularly incidents involving theft, pickpocketing, robbery, and other offenses targeting people carrying cash and valuables.

At the same time, police commanders were instructed to coordinate closely with local government units, barangay officials, establishment managers, and other stakeholders to strengthen security coverage in high-traffic locations.

“We are strengthening intelligence-driven patrols and preventive operations in commercial areas, transport hubs, and other crime-prone locations to deter criminals who may take advantage of the holiday rush. We remind the public to remain vigilant, secure their cash and valuables, and immediately report suspicious activities to the nearest police unit,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)