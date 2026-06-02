PNP heightens rainy season readiness

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its disaster preparedness and response measures as the country transitions into the rainy season, with police units nationwide placed on heightened alert for possible tropical cyclones and severe weather disturbances.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said all police regional offices and operational units have been directed to maintain a high state of readiness, emphasizing that disaster response is a key component of the police force’s public service mandate alongside maintaining peace and order.

“Handa po ang PNP sa anumang hamon ng panahon. Ang bawat pulis ay hindi lamang tagapagpanatili ng seguridad kundi katuwang sa pagprotekta ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa oras ng sakuna,” Nartatez said.

(The PNP is prepared for any challenge brought by the weather. Every police officer is not only a keeper of peace and security but also a partner in protecting the lives of our fellow Filipinos, especially during times of disaster.)

As part of its rainy season preparations, the PNP has activated Disaster Incident Management Task Groups in vulnerable areas and placed police units across the country on full disaster response status.

Command posts have also been readied, while coordination with local disaster risk reduction and management offices has been strengthened to ensure prompt response during emergencies.

Police authorities said communication networks are being continuously monitored, while early warning and public alert systems have been reinforced.

Police visibility has also been increased, and preparations are underway for possible preemptive evacuations in communities threatened by flooding, landslides and other weather-related hazards.

The PNP said search and rescue resources, including rubber boats, flotation devices, medical kits and communication equipment, are on standby for immediate deployment.

Police personnel are expected to assist in evacuation efforts, conduct search and rescue operations, provide humanitarian assistance and reinforce areas severely affected by natural disasters when necessary.

“Sa bawat unos, nariyan ang PNP. Kasama ang mamamayan, handa kaming tumugon at tumulong sa anumang pangangailangan,” Nartatez said.

(In every storm, the PNP is there. Together with the people, we are ready to respond and provide assistance in whatever help is needed.)

The PNP reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely, disciplined and compassionate service as the country enters the rainy season and faces the possibility of stronger weather disturbances in the coming months.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said that recent analyses over the past days have shown the presence of southwesterly winds over the western section of the country, which suggests the start of the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), one of the precursors of the onset of the rainy season. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)