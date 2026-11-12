PNP heightens security for Asean long weekend

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified security and public safety operations nationwide in anticipation of an influx of travelers during the extended holiday period coinciding with the country's hosting of the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed all police regional offices to strengthen police visibility and intensify patrols in major transport hubs, seaports, airports, bus terminals, highways and tourist destinations expected to experience increased passenger traffic from November 14 to 18, 2026.

“Even as we are occupied with security for the Asean Summit, our commitment to the safe travel of our fellow Filipinos remains steadfast,” Nartatez said.

He said police commanders down to the station level had been instructed to ensure the presence of personnel in areas frequented by travelers and respond promptly to security concerns.

“We want every Filipino to enjoy the long weekend with the assurance that the PNP is present, prepared, and ready to respond to any security concern,” he added.

Nartatez urged travelers to secure their homes before leaving, observe traffic and travel regulations, remain vigilant against criminal activities, and report suspicious incidents to the nearest police unit.

“We encourage everyone to make the most of the long weekend but never at the expense of safety and responsibility,” he said.

“Our goal is for every Filipino to reach their destination safely and return home without incident,” Nartatez added.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is tightening security at airports, major transport terminals and key access roads in preparation for the arrival and departure of foreign delegates.

NCRPO Acting Director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said security arrangements had been finalized in coordination with police units, airport authorities and concerned transport agencies to ensure the safe and orderly movement of delegates and the traveling public.

Abrahano directed police commanders to maintain a visible presence in major transport hubs and along designated convoy routes while remaining alert to suspicious activities and possible emergencies.

He also instructed personnel to assist travelers, manage passenger movement in areas where security measures could cause congestion, and coordinate closely with transport authorities to minimize disruptions.

“We want our international guests to feel safe and welcome, but we must not lose sight of the needs of our own people. Every security measure must serve its purpose without compromising public convenience and safety,” Abrahano said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)