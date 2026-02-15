PNP highlights key improvements, gains in anti-illegal drugs campaign

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) underscored on Sunday, February 15,2026, the continued success of the government’s anti-drug campaign noting significant drug seizures, arrests, and ongoing dismantling of drug syndicates.

Despite the gains, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the need to instill discipline, upholding integrity and continuous pursuit of professionalism of the police organization to meet the high public expectation in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla for a policy reform in the conduct of anti-illegal drugs operations that focuses on upholding human rights and the rule of law.

“The Philippine National Police remains focused on sustaining and even surpassing the country’s achievements in the drug campaign—both in the aspects of confiscation of illegal drugs and arrest of illegal drug personalities, particularly on the supply side,” said Nartatez.

“We are also making sure that all our operations strictly follow the police operational procedures that are anchored on integrity and the rule of law as part of our continuous efforts to win the trust and respect of the Filipino people,” he added.

Since 2022, around P99.5 billion worth of illegal drugs were confiscated across the country.

Of the figure, around P25.3 billion of them were seized in aggressive police operations for the entire 2025 alone.

The same operations last year also resulted in the arrest of over 67,000 illegal drug personalities.

Recently, authorities recently apprehended 11 suspects, including nine high-value targets and two street-level individuals, during anti-drug operations across various regions.

These operations also resulted in the confiscation of illegal drugs valued at P54,969,000.

The seized drugs included marijuana worth P28,332,500 and shabu worth P26,636,500, police reported.

Nartatez emphasized that drug operations will continue to be relentless and intelligence-driven, not merely targeting small-time users and pushers.

“The series of successful operations in the past few years is proof that we are making significant gains in running after high-value targets and in disrupting the supply network of illegal drugs syndicates,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)